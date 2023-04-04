Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday affirmed that the state government and doctors have finally arrived at a consensus on the 'Right to Health' bill after days of protests in several regions of the state. The sources are claiming that the doctors may end their protests by evening on Tuesday.

“I am happy that finally an agreement has been reached between the government and the doctors on Right to Health and Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to implement Right to Health," Ashok Gehlot said on Twitter.

“I hope that the doctor-patient relationship will remain the same in future as well," the chief minister added.

The contentious Right to Health bill was passed in the state assembly on 28 March and it allowed every resident of the state right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centers".

Since the passage of the bill, the doctors were against the bill and they launched a state-wide protest. One of the primary concerns of doctors was the increased bureaucratic interference the bill can cause in the functioning of private hospitals.

The government tried to convince health workers to return to their jobs and even warned of action in case they continue to protest. The Joint Secretary of the health department Iqbal Khan issued the order and said that disciplinary action will be taken against those who boycott work.

Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission also stepped in and asked the state government to take action against the protesting doctor's violation of their oath and an infringement of their moral duty. The human rights body said that the "commission cannot stand as a dumb spectator of this abuse of human rights".