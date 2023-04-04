Rajasthan doctors to call off strike after consensus with govt on Right to Health bill1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:19 PM IST
- After the consensus, the protests by doctors is expected to end by Tuesday evening
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday affirmed that the state government and doctors have finally arrived at a consensus on the 'Right to Health' bill after days of protests in several regions of the state. The sources are claiming that the doctors may end their protests by evening on Tuesday.
