Rajasthan drama decoded: Pilot’s backers wealthier but electorally weaker

Pilot has assembled a group of MLAs that represent all the major caste groups in the state. Key leaders from each of these major groups such as Bhanwarlal Sharma (Brahmin), Ramesh Chand Meena (Meena), Gajendra Singh Shaktawat (Rajput), and Vishvendra Singh and Brijendra Singh Ola (Jat) have won elections even when their party had performed poorly. But the majority of the MLAs are new. Besides, 16 of the 18 MLAs in his camp are from eastern Rajasthan, which Pilot also represents. If these leaders leave the party, Congress may experience a setback in the eastern belt. But it also implies that Pilot’s faction will have to work harder in other parts of the state if they were to launch their own party to become a viable regional party of Rajasthan.