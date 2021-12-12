Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Bikaner1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2021, 07:35 PM IST
- Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan
|
Listen to this article
BIKANER : National Center for Seismology, on Sunday, informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale stuck Bikaner, Rajasthan around 6:56 pm.
Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.
The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 17:30:01 IST with a depth of 15 Km, 131 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad," NCS informed in a tweet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!