Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Bikaner

Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan
1 min read . 07:35 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BIKANER : National Center for Seismology, on Sunday, informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale stuck Bikaner, Rajasthan around 6:56 pm.

BIKANER : National Center for Seismology, on Sunday, informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale stuck Bikaner, Rajasthan around 6:56 pm.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.

Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 17:30:01 IST with a depth of 15 Km, 131 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 17:30:01 IST with a depth of 15 Km, 131 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad," NCS informed in a tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad," NCS informed in a tweet.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!