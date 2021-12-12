Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Bikaner

Rajasthan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Bikaner1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
- Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
BIKANER : National Center for Seismology, on Sunday, informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale stuck Bikaner, Rajasthan around 6:56 pm.
BIKANER : National Center for Seismology, on Sunday, informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale stuck Bikaner, Rajasthan around 6:56 pm.
Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.
Earlier an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck the Fayzabad region in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Sunday.
The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 17:30:01 IST with a depth of 15 Km, 131 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.
The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 17:30:01 IST with a depth of 15 Km, 131 kilometres south-southwest of Fayzabad of Afghanistan.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad," NCS informed in a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.1, Occurred on 12-12-2021, 17:30:01 IST, Lat: 35.95 & Long: 70.20, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 131km SSW of Fayzabad," NCS informed in a tweet.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!