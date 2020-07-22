Home >News >India >Rajasthan: ED raids Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Rajasthan: ED raids Ashok Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2020, 12:52 PM IST PTI

Searches are being conducted by the central probe agency in at least 13 places in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother on Wednesday as part of countrywide raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fertiliser scam, officials said.

They said searches are being conducted by the central probe agency in at least 13 places in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi.

The searches are also being conducted at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur, who is facing a 7 crore Customs penalty in this alleged fertiliser case, officials said.

The ED has filed a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a Customs department complaint and chargesheet in the alleged fertiliser scam case.

Six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, 2 in West Bengal and one location in Delhi are being raided by the agency under the PMLA, they said.

