Home >News >India >Rajasthan: Father fined 6.26 lakh for inviting over 50 guests in son's marriage
The government has limited the number of people one can invite in weddings during the Covid pandemic.

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST Agencies

NEW DELHI : In Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, a father has been fined 6.36 lakh for inviting more than 50 guests in his son's marriage function amid Covid-19 restrictions. Violating the guidelines for the management of COVID-19, Ghisulal Rathi, a resident of Bhadada Mohalla, had invited over 50 guests at a function for his son's marriage on June 13.

After attending the function, 15 guests have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died due to the disease, District Collector Rajendra Bhatt said.

A case was registered against Rathi in this regard on June 22, he said.

The state government incurred a loss of 6,26,600 for arranging isolation and quarantine facility, testing, food, ambulance for these guests. To recover the said amount, the family has been asked to deposit the money in the CM Relief Fund, Bhatt said.

So far, Rajasthan has reported 16,660 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

