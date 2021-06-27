A woman who was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 was the first person to have tested positive for the Delta Plus variant in Rajasthan, the Bikaner health officer has said.

According to Dr OP Chahar, the sample of the woman was sent for genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune on 30 May. Her reports came back on Friday.

“The Delta Plus variant was found in the woman's sample. She has already recovered from the Covid infection," said Chahar.

He said it was the first confirmed case of the Delta Plus variant in the state. “She was asymptomatic and has recovered completely. She had already received both doses of Covaxin," Dr Chahar said.

He added that medical officials have also conducted sampling in the Bangla Nagar area of Bikaner where the woman lived.

The medical and health department’s joint director, Dr Devendra Chaudhary, said the woman is aged 65 years.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally rose to 9,51,826 on Friday with 131 fresh cases and the death toll stood at 8,905 as no new fatality was reported.

Of the 131 cases, 17 were reported from Jodhpur. A total of 9,41,048 patients have recovered from the disease so far and there are 1,873 active cases in the state.

Centre's advisory

The Union health ministry has urged eight states and union territories to take up immediate containment measures against the ongoing Delta Plus variant in the country.

The measures were suggested by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Haryana.

The ministry asked these states and UTs to prevent crowds, conduct widespread testing, as well as increasing vaccine coverage, on a priority basis in districts where the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has been detected.

Bhushan also urged them to ensure that adequate samples of people who test positive for Covid-19 are promptly sent to the designated laboratories of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG) so that clinical epidemiological correlations can be established.

Meanwhile, a doctor from the ICMR has said that a study on the effectiveness of the existing Covid-19 vaccine against the Delta Plus variant, which has been notified as a "variant of concern", is currently underway.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!