Rajasthan: Five die as car rams into moving truck in Bikaner

Rajasthan: Five die as car rams into moving truck in Bikaner

PTI

Five people, including three members of a family, died in a car-truck collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

A policeman looks on as mangled remains of a car are taken away from the site of accident on Bharatmala road in Bikane

Five people, including three members of a family, died when their car rammed into a moving truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place at 4 am near Rasisar village on the Amritsar-Jamnagar Bharatmala highway. All the five deceased were residents of Gujarat, said Bikaner Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pyarelal Shivran.

The deceased were identified as Dr Prateek, his wife Hetal and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Community Health Officer Dr Pooja and her husband Karan. According to parking slips and other documents recovered from the car, the five had gone to Kashmir for a vacation a week ago, the ASP said.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary at Nokha Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The family members of the deceased have been informed. The post-mortem will be conducted after their family members reach the hospital, Shivran said.

