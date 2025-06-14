Rajasthan: Former BJP MP’s son dies by suicide in Udaipur

In a tragic incident, a former BJP MP's son allegedly died by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room in a library in Udaipur district of Rajasthan.

The deceased identified as Ashish Bhagora, son of former BJP MP from Salumbar Mahaveer Bhagora, was a library operator in Amba Mata area of Udaipur and was living in a room of the library for some time.

According to police, Ashish was found dead on Saturday morning in his room. The body was lying on the ground and a piece of cloth was hanging from the ceiling.

"Prima facie, he hanged himself from the ceiling last night and the body later fell on the ground. The body was shifted to the mortuary of the government hospital for postmortem," the police said.

The incident came to light when some students reached the library and called him. When there was no response, they entered the room and found him dead.

The police are conducting an investigation into the matter to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

Mahaveer Bhagora died due to corona infection in 2021.

