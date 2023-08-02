Rajasthan free to act against Monu Manesar: CM Khattar says Haryana has ‘no input’ on him1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Haryana CM Khattar says Rajasthan Police can act against Monu Manesar; ‘ready to help in tracing him’. Six people killed in communal clashes in Nuh.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that Rajasthan Police is free to act against Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader who is accused of igniting the violence that has sparked communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram, claiming six lives. The Haryana CM also said that the state has no information on Monu Manesar but they are ready to help Rajasthan in tracing him.
