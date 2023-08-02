Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday that Rajasthan Police is free to act against Monu Manesar, a Bajrang Dal leader who is accused of igniting the violence that has sparked communal clashes in Nuh and Gurugram, claiming six lives. The Haryana CM also said that the state has no information on Monu Manesar but they are ready to help Rajasthan in tracing him.

“Rajasthan Police free to act against Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar, Haryana govt will extend help. I have told the Rajasthan government that if they need help to trace him, we are ready to help. Now the Rajasthan Police is searching for him. We don't have any input on his whereabouts. Whether they have or not, how can we say?" Khattar said in a press conference.

At least six persons were killed and 116 were arrested since communal clashes broke out between two communities in Haryana’s Nuh. At least 90 people have been detained in connection with the violence in Nuh.

ML Khattar also asserted that nobody who is found to be involved in the Nuh violence will be spared. “Strict and decisive action will be taken against anyone found guilty of involvement in the Nuh violence. No one will be spared. Justice for the victims and their families will be ensured," CM Khattar said.

“What happened in Nuh is unfortunate and this incident has resulted in the tragic loss of six lives, which includes two home guard personnel and four civilians. A number of individuals have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at medical facilities such as Nalhar Hospital, Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, and other hospitals," Khattar said.

The Haryana chief minister also said, “20 companies of central forces deployed in Haryana, 14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Palwal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad." He added that four more companies of Central forces have been sought on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)