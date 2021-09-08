Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajasthan: Fresh orders issued to prohibit mass gatherings amid COVID third wave scare

Rajasthan: Fresh orders issued to prohibit mass gatherings amid COVID third wave scare

All district magistrates and police commissioners have been directed to ensure strict compliance of no-mask, no-movement
1 min read . 06:27 PM IST Livemint

  • The directive, issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar, cited a previous order issued on July 10 to follow appropriate COVID-19 protocol.

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines to reimpose ban on mass gatherings, including public rallies, fairs, cultural and religious events in the state. The directive came alarmed by the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The directive, issued to all district collectors and superintendents of police by Home Secretary Abhay Kumar, cited a previous order issued on July 10 to follow appropriate COVID-19 protocol.

The order said that COVID protocol, including wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and sanitising hands would help in preventing a third wave of the pandemic.

The spread of infections is not completely over yet and the administration should ensure that any kind of crowded programmes such as demonstrations, processions, rallies, etc. are not organised, it added.

All district magistrates and police commissioners have been directed to ensure strict compliance of "no-mask, no-movement". 

If the norms of COVID-appropriate behaviour are not followed by any establishment, market or public, then appropriate action should be taken against them by the administration, the order also said.

(With inputs from agencies)

