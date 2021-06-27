Rajasthan: Getting one Covid shot mandatory to enter public places from June 28

Traffic by private vehicles will be allowed from 5 am to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday. Public parks will be open for all persons from 5 am to 8 am. In gyms and restaurants, where at least 60 per cent of the staff has got a vaccination, they will be allowed to open for an additional 3 hours from 4 pm to 7 pm. According to the guideline, it will be mandatory for the operators of all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other commercial establishments to get their staff vaccinated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}