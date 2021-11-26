JAIPUR : Rajasthan government on Friday issued fresh guidelines in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The state also asked the schools to provide online classes for students unwilling to come for physical classes.

According to the new Covid guidelines by the state Home Ministry, the students willing to join the physical classes will have to get their parents' written consent.

The norm of 'do gaj door' will have to be strictly followed. The school that reports any case of COVID-19, will have to be closed for 10 days.

The assembly prayers will not be held and the school canteens have been asked to be shut.

In view of rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the state government mandated the Covid-19 testing for symptomatic people and vaccination with both doses.

