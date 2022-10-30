Rajasthan govt allots over 200 crore for expansion of Jaipur Metro

Rajasthan government has sanctioned ₹204.81 crore for the expansion of Jaipur Metro. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave the financial approval for the construction of Phase 1D (Mansarovar to Ajmer Road intersection) of the Jaipur Metro to make the facility more accessible for people, news agency PTI reported
CM Gehlot had announced the expansion of Jaipur Metro from Badi Chaupar to Transport Nagar (Phase 1C) and from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road intersection (Phase 1D) in 2022-23.
At present, the metro runs from Mansarovar in Jaipur to Badi Chaupar.
Separately, the state unveiled a 369-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva, claimed to be the world's tallest in Nathdwara town of Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Saturday.
The "Viswas Swaroopam" statue was inaugurated by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said the "Vishwas Swaroopam" statue has been established in Nathdwara after 10 years of continuous hard work and dedication.
Urban Development Minister Shanti Dhariwal said no shortage will be allowed to come in the way of Nathdwara's development.
Yoga guru Ramdev, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria, and other dignitaries were present at the event.
The statue, nearly 45 km from Udaipur city, has been constructed by Tat Padam Sansthan.
A series of religious, spiritual, and cultural events will be held for nine days from October 29 to November 6 after the inauguration of the statue.
Built on a hill of 51 bighas, the statue is styled in a posture of meditation and is said to be visible from 20 km away. The statue is also clearly visible at night as it has been illuminated with special lights.
It took 10 years to construct the statue.
As many as 3,000 tonnes of steel and iron and 2.5 lakh cubic tonnes of concrete and sand have been used in the construction.
