Issuing a revised set of Covid-19 guidelines, the Rajasthan government said on Monday that religious programmes can now be organised across the state between 6 am and 10 pm with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

“Exhibition and social gatherings or programmes will be allowed in the state after taking due permission for district authorities between 6 am and 10 pm with 200 vaccinated people ," a new order said.

It added that other Covid safety protocols, such as wearing face masks, use of sanitisers and maintaining physical distancing at the site of such programmes will be mandatory.

Further, all shops, shopping malls and other commercial establishments are only allowed to stay open till 10 pm. Night curfew in the state will continue from 11 pm till 5 am.

The Rajasthan government had last month given its nod for a phased resumption of offline classes for students of classes 1 to 8.

The state allowed the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 5 from 20 September. In addition to this, schools resumed for classes 1 to 5 from 27 September.

All classes are required to function at 50% capacity, said the order, adding that the state had already allowed the reopening of universities, colleges, coaching classes and schools for students of standard 9 to 12.

The state government has said that all teaching and non-teaching staff of schools are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the anti-Covid jab 14 days prior to the reopening.

This comes as Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday exhorted 19 states, including Rajasthan, to escalate the pace of their Covid-19 vaccination drive so that India can achieve the target of administering 100 crore jabs in the next few days.

He also noted that if festivals are not celebrated as per Covid-19 safety protocol, the containment of the virus can get derailed.

"The two-pronged solution is to follow Covid protocols very strictly and to speed up vaccination," the minister said, adding that administering 100 crore doses of Covid vaccine is the immediate milestone in India's inoculation journey.

