Rajasthan govt allows use, sale of green crackers but with conditions

"The sale and use of green crackers will be permitted in Rajasthan, barring the NCR. The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Gurupurab, and other festivals (from 8 pm to 10 pm), during Chhath (from 6 am to 8 am), and on Christmas and New Year (from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am)," the Rajasthan government order said.