Home >News >India >Rajasthan govt allows use, sale of green crackers but with conditions

Rajasthan govt allows use, sale of green crackers but with conditions

Green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the cracker box using the NEERI mobile application
2 min read . 06:16 AM IST Livemint

  • The Rajasthan government has fixed timings to use crackers in its official order
  • The green crackers would continue to be banned at the places having AQI in the ‘poor’ category

The Rajasthan government has permitted the use and sale of green crackers in the state barring the areas that fall under the NCR region. Additionally, green crackers would continue to be banned at the places having the Air Quality Index in the "Poor" zone or below.

Earlier, the Rajasthan government had banned the sale and use of firecrackers from October 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022, because of the danger posed to patients of Covid-19 and other diseases by their toxic fumes.

However, on Friday, the state department amended the order by allowing the sale and use of only green crackers during Diwali, Chhath, Gurupurab, Christmas, and New Year.

The state government has fixed timings to use crackers in its official order. It said that people can use green crackers on Gurupurab and other festivals from 8 pm to 10 pm; during Chhath from 6 am to 8 am, and on Christmas and New Year from 11:55 pm to 12:30 am.

"The sale and use of green crackers will be permitted in Rajasthan, barring the NCR. The use of green crackers will be allowed on Diwali, Gurupurab, and other festivals (from 8 pm to 10 pm), during Chhath (from 6 am to 8 am), and on Christmas and New Year (from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am)," the Rajasthan government order said.

Green crackers can be identified by scanning the QR code on the cracker box using the NEERI mobile application, the order said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had urged Delhi, Rajasthan, and Odisha CMs to lift the ban on the sale of firecracker sales in their respective states and allow the sale of green crackers.

Recently, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. Moreover, the Chandigarh Administration has decided to impose a complete ban on the sale or use of any kind of firecrackers throughout the entire territory. The order said these directions will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in effect until further notice.

