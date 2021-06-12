Rajasthan govt announces financial package for children orphaned by Covid

Under the package, ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh and a pension of ₹1,500 a month will also be provided to women who lost their husbands to the infection

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday announced a financial relief package for children who lost their parents to the coronavirus. Under the package, ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh and a pension of ₹1,500 a month will also be provided to women who lost their husbands to the infection, according to an official statement.

The package, which was announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, has a provision of ₹1 lakh as immediate grant for children, who lost their parents to Covid, the statement said.

It said that ₹2,500 a month will be provided as assistance to these children till 18 years of age, ₹5 lakh assistance on completion of 18 years and free higher secondary education, besides other benefits proposed under the Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojna. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

