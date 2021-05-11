Rajasthan govt announces free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JAIPUR : The Rajasthan government has decided to provide free ambulance service to Covid-19 patients for their admission in hospitals and for ferrying them to dedicated facilities in case of referrals, according to an official statement.

"Ambulance service will be provided for the admission of Covid patients and for referring them to Covid dedicated hospitals. This ambulance facility will be completely free for patients," according to an official release.

It said the services of 108 and 104 ambulances available in districts will be used for the purpose, and respective district collectors can also acquire private ambulances, if needed.

On the CM's directions, the Health Department has launched a dedicated helpline for timely disposal of patients’ grievances, providing necessary advice on medicines and other complaints related to Covid-19, the statement said.

A 24X7 state-level war room is being operated for this purpose with helpline number 181, it added.

Directions have been given to establish similar war rooms and helpline numbers in major Covid dedicated hospitals in all the districts.

The CM has also directed that no patient requiring hospitalisation be denied admission under any circumstances.

