Home >News >India >Rajasthan govt announces free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

Rajasthan govt announces free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients

File photo: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
1 min read . 07:58 PM IST PTI

  Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure the availability of sufficient number of ambulances at all district level war rooms as well as Covid consultation and care centers set up at block level in the state, the statement said

JAIPUR : The Rajasthan government has decided to provide free ambulance service to Covid-19 patients for their admission in hospitals and for ferrying them to dedicated facilities in case of referrals, according to an official statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed officials to ensure the availability of sufficient number of ambulances at all district level war rooms as well as Covid consultation and care centers set up at block level in the state, the statement said.

"Ambulance service will be provided for the admission of Covid patients and for referring them to Covid dedicated hospitals. This ambulance facility will be completely free for patients," according to an official release.

It said the services of 108 and 104 ambulances available in districts will be used for the purpose, and respective district collectors can also acquire private ambulances, if needed.

On the CM's directions, the Health Department has launched a dedicated helpline for timely disposal of patients’ grievances, providing necessary advice on medicines and other complaints related to Covid-19, the statement said.

A 24X7 state-level war room is being operated for this purpose with helpline number 181, it added.

Directions have been given to establish similar war rooms and helpline numbers in major Covid dedicated hospitals in all the districts.

The helpline will provide real time information related to the availability of beds, oxygen facility and ventilator in dedicated hospitals, consultation center, treatment centers, private hospitals and ambulance facility on referral and discharge to the patient, according to the statement.

The CM has also directed that no patient requiring hospitalisation be denied admission under any circumstances.

