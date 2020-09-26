Home >News >India >Rajasthan govt asks private hospitals to reserve 30% beds for covid patients
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses during a press conference, in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Rajasthan govt asks private hospitals to reserve 30% beds for covid patients

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 07:25 AM IST ANI

The Health Minister added that infected patients will be treated according to the rates mentioned in the notification dated September 3, 2020.

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma instructed all private hospitals in the district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bikaner to reserve 30 per cent of their bed capacity for corona-infected patients.

In a statement issued by the state Health Ministry on Friday, Dr Sharma praised the role of government and private hospitals to combat COVID-19. However, he informed there are still some big private hospitals that are not treating COVID-19 patients.

"All private hospitals, corona-infected patients will have to be treated in a separate ward following the COVID-19 protocol. Private hospitals in the district headquarters of Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer and Bikaner will have to keep 30 per cent of their bed capacity reserved for corona-infected patients," he said.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary of the Medical Department, Akhil Arora, issued directions for private hospitals in this regard under the Rajasthan Pandemic Ordinance.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

