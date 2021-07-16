Rajasthan govt bans Eid celebrations, Kanwar Yatra amid COVID

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan government on Friday decided to ban to all religious programmes and congregations in the state in the wake of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported. As per the new guidelines, congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha are banned.

Rajasthan government on Friday decided to ban to all religious programmes and congregations in the state in the wake of COVID-19, news agency ANI reported. As per the new guidelines, congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public and religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha are banned.

No fresh Covid fatality was recorded in the state on Friday. The death toll due to the infection stands at 8,947, it said.

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Udaipur and seven from Jaipur among other others, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 9,43,842 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 503, the report added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}