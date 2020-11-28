Rajasthan govt caps rates of RT-PCR coronavirus tests by private labs at 800

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for Covid-19 RT-PCR tests by private labs in the state to ₹800, slashing it by ₹400. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the government ordered the lowering of the Covid test rates from ₹1,200 to ₹800 following a drop in test kits' prices. The state government issued the order slashing the Covid-19 test rate by private labs soon after the chief minister digitally inaugurated a 70-bed Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit in RUHS Hospital here and disease testing labs in six towns.

Speaking during the programme, Gehlot said his government is making all efforts to strengthen the Covid-19 management infrastructure. “People should not be worried by the rise in positive cases as they will do due to the increasing number of tests," he said. He sought to assure people of “encouraging" recovery rate in the state, saying Rajasthan has a Covid death rate below one per cent -- one of the lowest in the country. Gehlot said the corona infection must not be hidden at any stage because delaying treatment makes the disease fatal. He said those who did not get themselves screened timely had to undergo treatment in hospital. The chief minister said the health infrastructure has been strengthened throughout Rajasthan for maximum screening and proper treatment of corona-infected persons and now RT-PCR testing facility is available in every district.

Defending a Covid-infected Health Minister Raghu Sharma's visit to newly set up ICU in RUHS Hospital, a dedicated Covid hospital, in Jaipur, the chief minister asked who else will conduct a visit if not the health minister. Gehlot said after testing positive, the minister was admitted in the RUHS Hospital and he inspected the newly set up ICU there. BJP had raised objections after the Covid-positive minister visited the hospital. The BJP leaders had accused him of putting the lives of others including the hospital staff at risk. Speaking during the function, Rajasthan assembly Speaker C P Joshi said the chief minister is being appreciated in the entire country for his management during the corona crisis.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

