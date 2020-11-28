Rajasthan govt caps rates of RT-PCR coronavirus tests by private labs at 800

Speaking during the programme, Gehlot said his government is making all efforts to strengthen the Covid-19 management infrastructure. “People should not be worried by the rise in positive cases as they will do due to the increasing number of tests," he said. He sought to assure people of “encouraging" recovery rate in the state, saying Rajasthan has a Covid death rate below one per cent -- one of the lowest in the country. Gehlot said the corona infection must not be hidden at any stage because delaying treatment makes the disease fatal. He said those who did not get themselves screened timely had to undergo treatment in hospital. The chief minister said the health infrastructure has been strengthened throughout Rajasthan for maximum screening and proper treatment of corona-infected persons and now RT-PCR testing facility is available in every district.