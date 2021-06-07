Rajasthan govt eases COVID-related restrictions. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajasthan government today modified its covid-19 related guidelines and issued an order under which curfew will remain in force between 5 pm on Friday and 5 am on Monday and between 5 pm and 5 am (night curfew) on weekdays. Earlier weekend curfew will remain in force every Friday afternoon from 12 noon to 5 am

According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

All government offices of the state will open from 9:30 AM to 4 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees till June 7, and after that with 50 percent employees.

At the same time, private offices can be opened up to 2 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees.

