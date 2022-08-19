Rajasthan govt en-route to provide smartphones to 1.35 crore women1 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 12:22 PM IST
The technical bids for the government project were opened on Wednesday, whose total cost is ₹12,000 crore.
The technical bids for the government project were opened on Wednesday, whose total cost is ₹12,000 crore.
Listen to this article
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has launched a scheme under which 1.35 crore women in the state are to be given smartphones. For the Chief Minister Digital Seva Yojana, three major telecom companies have shown interest, said officials on August 19.