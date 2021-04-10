Amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government has decided to extend the night curfew in 10 urban areas till 30 April.

The curfew time has also been changed and will now be in place between 8 pm and 6 am in nine urban areas of Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road. The markets have been ordered to shut by 7 pm.

In Udaipur, the curfew will be observed from 6 pm to 6 am and markets will close by 5 pm, reported news agency PTI.

Earlier, the restriction was imposed between 10 pm and 6 am till 19 April.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Gehlot also directed officials to ensure "zero-mobility" in micro-containment zones to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He told the health officials to increase testing and contact tracing of positive patients to break the transmission chain of the virus.

Directions have also been issued to stop regular classes in schools up to class 9 in rural areas and their adjoining urban areas, according to a statement.

In the meeting, it was decided that a state-level 'Corona War Room' will be set up along with district-level control rooms.

The '181' helpline number of the state will be operational for 24 hours; testing will be increased in areas with more than five per cent positive rate of the infection and teams will take stricter action on violation of Covid protocols, the statement said.

The chief minister said that the areas turning into Covid hot-spots should be identified and declared as micro containment zones, as per rules.

He said that special focus will have to be given on preventing movement of people in such areas.

Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that sampling has been increased to 55,000 tests per day and the target is to increase it to 1 lakh per day by the end of this month.

On Friday, the state reported 3,970 fresh coronavirus infections and 12 deaths.

Vaccination shortage

The meeting came in the backdrop of Gehlot stating that that the vaccination drive at many centers in Rajasthan will need to be halted on Saturday due to insufficient stock of anti-Covid shots.

He also said that the Centre's claim of no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country is wrong and demanded that a status report on availability of doses be made public.

The chief minister said that after Friday, there are only about five lakh vaccine doses left in the state which are insufficient for further vaccination.

“The central government has proposed the next consignment of 3.83 lakh doses of vaccine on 12 April. Due to this, vaccination work will have to be stopped in many districts in Rajasthan tomorrow," Gehlot said.





