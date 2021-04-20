Rajasthan government today issued an order that Section 144 of the CrPC to be imposed in Rajasthan from 22 April till 21 May, in view of current COVID19 situation

The Rajasthan government has issued an order to appoint nodal officers for coordination between private hospitals and the state health department in order to provide better and accessible treatment facilities to patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health secretary Siddharth Mahajan issued the order in this regard.

He said the nodal officers will make sure that 25 per cent beds in private hospitals having a capacity of 60 beds or more are reserved for COVID-19 patients. Also, they will make efforts to ramp up the vaccination in private hospitals.

The officers will work for making beds available to patients who approach the CM helpline number 181.

The nodal officers will be appointed by district collectors, he said

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.