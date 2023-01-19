Rajasthan govt firm on decision to restore Old Pension Scheme: Ashok Gehlot

While stressing that government employees are an integral part of the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday affirmed that the state government is firm on its decision to revive the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The comment came days after the newly formed government of Himachal Pradesh announced the restoration of the OPS in their first cabinet meeting.
Chief Minister Gehlot asserted that the employees are an integral part of the state government and they place a crucial role to deliver the benefits of the public welfare scheme. He affirmed that his government is always working for the benefit of the employees of the state.
The Chief Minister was speaking at a pre-budget discussion session with the representatives of the employees' organizations at the secretariat. He also invited suggestions from the organization of employees to make the upcoming budget more inclusive.
"Unprecedented decisions have been taken by the state government in the last four years for the welfare of the employees. In view of the future security of the employees, the government re-implemented OPS from a human perspective," a release quoting him said.
The Chief Minister added that with the restoration of the OPS, the "employees will be free from worrying about the future and will be able to work with responsibility".
Gehlot underlined that the idea of good governance takes a hit when employees chose to go on strike and create unnecessary delays in the work of a common man. The Chief Minister called for a continuous dialogue between the government and the employees.
He affirmed that various kinds of problems can be easily solved in a timely manner when a proper form of dialogue is in place.
The re-emphasis on the restoration of the OPS came as many states where non-BJP parties are ruling or aspire to rule are making the topic one of the major election issue. Especially, after the victory of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh where it is believed that OPS became a major factor in voting, the parties have increased the pace of buzz around OPS.
