The Rajasthan government has greenlit the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions. The proposal put forward by a high-level committee was approved by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan cabinet on Friday. The western state will now have 50 districts - up from 33 - and 10 divisions.

Jaipur district has been divided into Jaipur and Jaipur Rural, and Jodhpur district into Jodhpur and Jodhpur Rural. The other new districts are Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana-Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Kekri, Kotputli-Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The new divisions are Banswara, Pali and Sikar.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated that ministers in charge of the new districts will do a formal launch on August 7.

A high-level committee had been formed in March last year to give recommendations about the formation of new districts. Based on its recommendations the CM had told the state Assembly about the formation of 19 new districts and three divisions earlier this year.

Gehlot said that the formation of new districts will improve governance and bring relief to people who have to cover long distances to go to district headquarters for various works. The tenure of the high-level committee has been extended for a period of six months so that people can send their suggestions to it.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 06:01 AM IST
