Rajasthan govt greenlights 19 new districts, 3 divisions in state. Details here1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 06:01 AM IST
The Rajasthan government approves the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions, bringing the total to 50 districts.
The Rajasthan government has greenlit the formation of 19 new districts and three new divisions. The proposal put forward by a high-level committee was approved by the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan cabinet on Friday. The western state will now have 50 districts - up from 33 - and 10 divisions.