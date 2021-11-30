JAIPUR : The Rajasthan government, on Tuesday, issued a few guidelines keeping in tandem with those issued by the Centre earlier in a bid to stop the New Coronavirus variant ‘ Omicron’ from infecting the state.

Jaipur Chief Medical & Health Officer, Dr Narottam Sharma mentioned that citizens coming from abroad will be examined for the next 16 days and their test samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

On 26 November, the state government had asked schools to conduct classes online to the students not willing to join the school for physical classes.

The state had also mandated the COVID-19 testing for symptomatic people and vaccination with both doses in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan.

Even though Omicron hasn’t been detected in the state and the state health department has been asked to stay on high alert. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had chaired a review meeting on this on Saturday.

The state witnessed a spike in cases last week, wherein the number of active cases almost touched the 200 mark. Out of 199 active cases, 104 are currently in Jaipur, Ajmer’ ’s (30), Alwar (16), Bikaner (14) and Nagaur (10).

