With offline classes in Rajasthan starting after a gap of almost five months, the state government on Wednesday issued standard operating procedure (SOP) for schools to follow, including staggering of timing, holding yoga classes.

Schools will be opening for students of classes 9-12 on September 1. They were closed due to lockdown in view of the second wave of corona infection in April this year.

As per the SOP, issued by the director of secondary education on Wednesday, schools have been asked to keep the timings separate for different classes so that there is no crowding.

For schools running in one shift, students of classes 9 and 11 will enter at 7.30 am and leave at 12.30 pm, while for those in classes 10 and 12, the entry and exit time will be 8 am and 1 pm, respectively.

In two-shift schools, students of classes 9 and 11 will enter at 12.30 pm and leave by 5.30 pm, while the timing for students of class 10 and 12 will be 1 pm and 6 pm, respectively.

The secondary education department has also recommended that schools should organise yoga activities for a few minutes every day.

The SOP prescribes assembly prayers, sports, group activities as well as use of air conditioning. If it is to be used, then the temperature needs to be kept between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius, the SOP instructed.

It prohibits cooking of midday meals, and mandates wearing of masks for everyone.

Attendance is not mandatory. All students are required to produce letter of consent from their guardians to attend classes

(With inputs from agencies)

