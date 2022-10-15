Rajasthan: Candidates from the reserved category from now on will be allowed to apply for government jobs even without the OBC/MBC/EWS certificate. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.
Rajasthan: Candidates from the reserved category from now on will be allowed to apply for government jobs even without the OBC/MBC/EWS certificate. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.
Here is how to apply:
The state government announced, in case the candidate (in the reserved category) does not possess the OBC/MBC/EWS certificate they can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit.
Here is how to apply:
The state government announced, in case the candidate (in the reserved category) does not possess the OBC/MBC/EWS certificate they can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit.
An official statement regarding the same said, those belonging to other backward class (OBC), most backward class (MBC) or economically weaker section (EWS) can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit if they do not have a caste certificate due to any reason
An official statement regarding the same said, those belonging to other backward class (OBC), most backward class (MBC) or economically weaker section (EWS) can apply for jobs by submitting an affidavit if they do not have a caste certificate due to any reason
Many candidates of various recruitment examinations held this year will be benefited by this decision, it added.
Many candidates of various recruitment examinations held this year will be benefited by this decision, it added.
According to the circular issued on January 20, it was necessary for the reserved category candidates to have the certificate issued by the competent authority before the last date of filling the application.
According to the circular issued on January 20, it was necessary for the reserved category candidates to have the certificate issued by the competent authority before the last date of filling the application.
In compliance with this circular, doubts were arising as the vacancy announcement for Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Examination-2021, Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 and Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 were done before January, 20, 2022, it said.
In compliance with this circular, doubts were arising as the vacancy announcement for Livestock Assistant Direct Recruitment Examination-2021, Junior Engineer Direct Recruitment Examination-2022 and Patwar Direct Recruitment Examination-2021 were done before January, 20, 2022, it said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.