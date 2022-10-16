Rajasthan govt nod to 747cr drinking water project, upgradation of bus stands

With elections to the assembly of Rajasthan due for next year, the government has paced up the speed of development projects with the recent approval of around Rs. 747 crores for two phases of the drinking water project in the Prithviraj Nagar area. The area and its surroundings will be linked to the Bilaspur dam and will cover an area of 145 km.

