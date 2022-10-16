Rajasthan govt nod to 747cr drinking water project, upgradation of bus stands

Rajasthan govt nod to ₹747cr drinking water project, upgradation of bus stands1 min read . 07:31 PM IST
- The Government of Rajasthan approved two projects in the state- a two phased drinking water projects and upgradation of six bus stands
With elections to the assembly of Rajasthan due for next year, the government has paced up the speed of development projects with the recent approval of around Rs. 747 crores for two phases of the drinking water project in the Prithviraj Nagar area. The area and its surroundings will be linked to the Bilaspur dam and will cover an area of 145 km.
The project which was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will include the parts of Sanganer, Jhotwara and Vidyadhar Nagar.
He also approved an upgrade of six bus stands in the state at a cost of Rs. 15 crores. The bus stands of Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Ajmer and Jodhpur will be upgraded by the government.
The Rajasthan government is making business-friendly policies to attract investors into the state. Early this month, the Gautam Adani-led Adani group announced a whopping Rs. 65000 crore investments into the state over the next five years.
His investments include different sectors like, a 10,000 MW solar power facility, expanding cement plant, and upgrading the Jaipur International Airport.
Recently, Coal India Limited (CIL) also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (RUVNL), for setting up a 1,190-MW solar power plant in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan.
The MoU came amid the state's constant effort to add more and more renewable sources of energy. Rajasthan is also credited with the world's largest solar plant with a capacity of 2,245 MW in Bhadla of the Jodhpur district of the state.
Private solar project developer Rays Experts also announced in May this year that they will develop the world's largest solar park in Rajasthan with a capacity of 3000 MW.
