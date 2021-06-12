Rajasthan government on Saturday announced to pay a lumpsum of ₹1 lakh and a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 to all children orphaned due to COVID till they are 18 years of age. And once they turn 18, they would be handed a lump sum of ₹5 lakh. The state government announced that the benefit is offered under 'Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojana'

An ex gratia of ₹1 lakh and a pension of ₹1,500 a month will be given to the women whose husband succumbed to the infection, according to the official statement.

For the children of the widows, ₹1,000 a month per child and ₹2,500 a month for school books and dress will also be given, it said.

Girl students studying in the college will be given priority admission to hostels run by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.

COVID-19 update in Rajasthan

The number of active coronavirus cases has fallen below the 10,000-mark in Rajasthan with the recovery of 1,475 patients in the last 24 hours, an official report said on Friday.

However, 446 fresh COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths due to the viral disease were reported in the state during the period, it added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 9,023 in the state, according to the report.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum of 115 were reported from Jaipur, while Hanumangarh accounted for the highest number of five fresh deaths, it said.

So far, a total of 9,49,008 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state while 8,799 have succumbed to the viral disease and 9,31,186 have recuperated.

(With inputs from agencies)





