An ex gratia of ₹1 lakh and a pension of ₹1,500 a month will be given to the women whose husband succumbed to the infection, according to the official statement.
Rajasthan government on Saturday announced to pay a lumpsum of ₹1 lakh and a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 to all children orphaned due to COVID till they are 18 years of age. And once they turn 18, they would be handed a lump sum of ₹5 lakh. The state government announced that the benefit is offered under 'Mukhyamantri Corona Bal Kalyan Yojana'
