Rajasthan Government has postponed Class 10th & 12th examinations of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, according to ANI. This move has been taken in view of the growing Covid-19 cases in the state and other parts of the country.

The state has also announced that students of classes 8th, 9th, and 11th are to be promoted without examinations.

Sixteen states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The CBSE also announced its decision to cancel class 10 board exams on Wednesday. The authorities postponed class 12 exams following surge in coronavirus cases. While the situation will be reviewed in June for conduct of class 12 examinations, the result for class 10 will be declared on basis of an objective criteria decided by the board. The exams were scheduled to begin from May 4.

The decision on the two examinations was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The demands for cancellation of board exams were being raised from various quarters. Over 2 lakh students had also signed an online petition demanding cancellation of board exams and the hasthtag "cancelboardexams" has also been trending on Twitter for a week.

States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already announced changes in plans for board exams.

