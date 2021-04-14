Rajasthan govt postpones Class 10th, 12th exams of state board

The CBSE also announced its decision to cancel class 10 board exams on Wednesday. The authorities postponed class 12 exams following surge in coronavirus cases. While the situation will be reviewed in June for conduct of class 12 examinations, the result for class 10 will be declared on basis of an objective criteria decided by the board. The exams were scheduled to begin from May 4.

