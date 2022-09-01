Rajasthan govt sanctions 40 crore for electric vehicle policy

The Rajasthan government has come up with its electric vehicle policy to encourage the purchase of EVs in the state. The state government's Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) came into being on Thursday under which the government has sanctioned a fund of ₹40 crore for contribution to the purchase of electric vehicles. The EV policy will be for a period of five years from September 1, 2022.

