Rajasthan govt sanctions 40 crore for electric vehicle policy

Rajasthan govt sanctions 40 crore for electric vehicle policy

The Rajasthan government has come up with its electric vehicle policy to encourage the purchase of EVs in the state (Representative image)
1 min read . 01:49 PM ISTLivemint

  • Rajasthan's EV policy will be for a period of five years from September 1, 2022
  • Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government announced the EV policy in the budget 2019-20 and approved the draft policy on 24 May this year.

The Rajasthan government has come up with its electric vehicle policy to encourage the purchase of EVs in the state. The state government's Rajasthan Electric Vehicle Policy (REVP) came into being on Thursday under which the government has sanctioned a fund of 40 crore for contribution to the purchase of electric vehicles. The EV policy will be for a period of five years from September 1, 2022.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government announced the EV policy in the budget 2019-20 and approved the draft policy on 24 May this year.

Under this policy, the state government approved the proposed one-time contribution on the purchase of electric vehicles and an additional budget provision of 40 crore for reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST).

The Rajasthan government had announced to reimburse 5,000 to 10,000 SGST amount for two-wheelers and 10,000 to 20,000 for the purchase of three-wheelers according to the battery capacity of the vehicle.

At the same time, the transport department has received a sum of 40 crore to clear the pending cases of the grant on the purchase of electric vehicles.

"We have received funds from the state government and all pending dues related to electric vehicle purchase of this financial year will be cleared soon," Transport Commissioner K L Swami said.

An amount of 18 crore was given as grants to people who bought e-vehicles in the last financial year in 12 Regional Transport Office (RTO) areas of the state.

Of 40 crore, a grant amount of 5 crore is to be disbursed to 3,000 vehicle owners (who purchased vehicles in the current fiscal year) in the state, which will be done soon.

