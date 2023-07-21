Rajasthan govt tables India's first gig workers rights bill; provide them with unique ID1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The provisions of Rajasthan Platform Based GIG Workers (registration and welfare) Bill, 2023 prescribe heavy monetary penalties if the aggregator fails to comply
In a bid a become India's first state to guarantee social security to gig workers, Rajasthan on Friday tabled the Rajasthan Platform Based GIG Workers (registration and welfare) Bill, 2023. The provisions of the bill prescribe heavy monetary penalties if the aggregator fails to comply. The bill will provide gig workers with the unique id which will be uniform across all the platforms.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×