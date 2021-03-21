OPEN APP
New Delhi: Amid spike in novel coronavirus cases across the country, Rajasthan government on Sunday tightened virus-related restrictions in the state as well as for those arriving there from outside.

For travellers entering the western state, the government has mandated the passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours from 25 March to contain the spread. In its order, it said that the test report should not be older than 72 hours from the time of arriving in the state.

In other restrictions imposed today, the state government ordered primary schools to remain closed till further order.

Markets to remain closed after 10 pm from March 22 in areas under all city municipal corporations.

Night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am to be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh, it said.

Rajasthan on Saturday reported 445 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the state’s infection count to 3,24,948, according to an official report.

No coronavirus death was reported on Saturday in the state where the disease has killed 2,796 people till now.

The maximum cases were reported from Jaipur where 72 people were found infected with the virus. Kota, Udaipur and Jodhpur recorded 56, 48 and 47 cases, respectively, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Eight states/UTs -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana among the top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.



