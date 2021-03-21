The state government ordered primary schools to remain closed till further order
Markets to remain closed after 10 pm from March 22 in areas under all city municipal corporations
New Delhi: Amid spike in novel coronavirus cases across the country, Rajasthan government on Sunday tightened virus-related restrictions in the state as well as for those arriving there from outside.
For travellers entering the western state, the government has mandated the passengers to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours from 25 March to contain the spread. In its order, it said that the test report should not be older than 72 hours from the time of arriving in the state.