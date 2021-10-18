Anjana further added, this is to provide more short-term crop loans to the farmers associated with cooperative banks.
In this way, farmers will get more crop loans of ₹2,500 crore in the current financial year.
The minister said that in the order of the budget announcement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 2.40 lakh new farmers have done registration and applied online portal in the current year. Out of this, 1.25 lakh new farmers have been benefited from crop loans at a zero interest rate scheme.
In the kharif season 2021, crop loans amounting to ₹9,359.87 crore have been disbursed to about 25.68 lakh farmers by cooperative banks.