The Rajasthan government will be providing ₹18,500 crore crop loans to the farmers in the state in the financial year 2021-22. The loan would be disbursed in association with cooperative banks.

The state's Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana on Monday said the target of disbursement of crop loans has been increased from ₹16,000 crore to ₹18,500 crore in the year 2021-22, as per a statement.

Anjana further added, this is to provide more short-term crop loans to the farmers associated with cooperative banks.

In this way, farmers will get more crop loans of ₹2,500 crore in the current financial year.

The minister said that in the order of the budget announcement of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 2.40 lakh new farmers have done registration and applied online portal in the current year. Out of this, 1.25 lakh new farmers have been benefited from crop loans at a zero interest rate scheme.

In the kharif season 2021, crop loans amounting to ₹9,359.87 crore have been disbursed to about 25.68 lakh farmers by cooperative banks.

