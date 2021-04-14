In the wake of novel coronavirus surge across the state, Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a 6 am to 6 pm night in all the cities till April-end.

The order states that the night curfew will be put in place from 16 April till 30 April, until further orders.

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew in selective cities which included Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur etc.

As per the order by the Rajasthan government, it said, "Night curfew imposed in 9 cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8 pm to 6 am, till April 30."

"In Udaipur, the night curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am", the order informed.

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities that took the state's infection tally to 3,81,292 and the death toll to 3,008, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,325. Udaipur reported 918 new cases, Jodhpur 820 and Kota 646, the report stated.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 44,905. So far, 33,379 patients have recovered, the report said.

