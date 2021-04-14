OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Rajasthan govt to impose 12-hr night curfew in all cities till amid Covid surge. Details here

Rajasthan govt to impose 12-hr night curfew in all cities till amid Covid surge. Details here

Police personnel standing guard near barricading to keep people inside an area declared a Covid-19 containment zone at Malviya Nagar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan (Hindustan Times)Premium
Police personnel standing guard near barricading to keep people inside an area declared a Covid-19 containment zone at Malviya Nagar, in Jaipur, Rajasthan (Hindustan Times)
 1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2021, 08:43 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • The night curfew will be put in place from 16 April till 30 April, until further orders
  • Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew in selective cities which included Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur etc

In the wake of novel coronavirus surge across the state, Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a 6 am to 6 pm night in all the cities till April-end.

The order states that the night curfew will be put in place from 16 April till 30 April, until further orders.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Earlier, the state government had imposed a night curfew in selective cities which included Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur etc.

As per the order by the Rajasthan government, it said, "Night curfew imposed in 9 cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8 pm to 6 am, till April 30."

"In Udaipur, the night curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am", the order informed.

Rajasthan on Wednesday recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 6,200 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 fatalities that took the state's infection tally to 3,81,292 and the death toll to 3,008, according to an official report.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 1,325. Udaipur reported 918 new cases, Jodhpur 820 and Kota 646, the report stated.

The number of active cases in Rajasthan stands at 44,905. So far, 33,379 patients have recovered, the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout