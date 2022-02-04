Rajasthan govt to lift night curfew from tomorrow. See details here

Rajasthan reported 8,073 Covid-19 cases and 22 fatalities yesterday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. Six deaths were reported from Jaipur, three from Jodhpur, two each from Kota and Udaipur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Karauli, according to an official statement.

