Rajasthan govt to lift night curfew from tomorrow. See details here

Rajasthan government to lift the night curfew across the state with effect from February 5. 
1 min read . 02:04 PM IST Livemint

  • Rajasthan government on Friday said it will lift the night curfew across the state with effect from February 5 
  • The government has also relaxed the number of people allowed to attend weddings to a maximum of 250 people

Assessing the Covid-19 pandemic situation the state, the Rajasthan government on Friday announced its decision to lift the night curfew across the state with effect from February 5. 

Additionally, as per the new rule, a maximum of 250 people allowed at wedding ceremonies, excluding the band, and religious places allowed to open for devotees.

Rajasthan reported 8,073 Covid-19 cases and 22 fatalities yesterday, pushing the infection tally in the state to 12,29,134 and the death toll to 9,332. Six deaths were reported from Jaipur, three from Jodhpur, two each from Kota and Udaipur, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Churu, Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu and Karauli, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education on Thursday issued revised guidelines for the reopening of schools, allowing the states to take the final call based on their overall Covid situation. The guidelines have been prepared after consultation with states about the reopening of schools amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a downward trend continues in Covid-19 cases, schools, colleges in several states including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana started reopening from February 1, while in West Bengal, the schools, colleges were reopened from February 3. The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be reopened from February 6, while the decision on schools reopening in Delhi will be taken by DDMA on Friday, February 4.

According to the Ministry of Education, schools are fully reopened in 11 states and partially reopened in 16 states while nine states have not reopened schools yet.

