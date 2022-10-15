Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Rajasthan govt. to open gyms, fitness centres in all district, approves 35 crore

Rajasthan govt. to open gyms, fitness centres in all district, approves 35 crore

1 min read . 02:12 PM ISTLivemint
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sanctioned 35 crore for the development of open gyms and fitness centres across the state 

Rajasthan CM Gehlot approves 35 crore for gyms, fitness centres in all distri

Rajasthan govt. to open gyms and fitness centres in all district at the cost of 35 cr

As a major step to build fitness centres in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved 35 crore budged for the development of highly modern gyms and fitness centres at all divisional headquarter cities and towns

According to the government statement, open gyms will bee set at each district headquarter city in the state to encourage people to exercise and be physically active.

The government has planned to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres in seven headquarter cities of the state including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota at a cost of 32.50 crore.

Under the proposal, Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be set up in Jaipur and Barkatullah Khan Stadium will be opened in Jodhpur. In addition to all these state-of-the-art gyms, government has planned to set up open gyms in all the district headquarter towns/ cities at a cost of 2.50 crore.

Notably, all these gyms and fitness centres will be opened in the state at 35 crore of cost. The cost will be included in the budget for 2022-23. The decision will surely help people to improve their health by inculcating the habit of regular exercising in their lifestyle.

(With inputs from PTI)

