Rajasthan govt. to open gyms, fitness centres in all district, approves ₹35 crore1 min read . 02:12 PM IST
As a major step to build fitness centres in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved ₹35 crore budged for the development of highly modern gyms and fitness centres at all divisional headquarter cities and towns
According to the government statement, open gyms will bee set at each district headquarter city in the state to encourage people to exercise and be physically active.
The government has planned to set up state-of-the-art gyms and fitness centres in seven headquarter cities of the state including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur and Kota at a cost of ₹32.50 crore.
Under the proposal, Sawai Mansingh Stadium will be set up in Jaipur and Barkatullah Khan Stadium will be opened in Jodhpur. In addition to all these state-of-the-art gyms, government has planned to set up open gyms in all the district headquarter towns/ cities at a cost of ₹2.50 crore.
Notably, all these gyms and fitness centres will be opened in the state at ₹35 crore of cost. The cost will be included in the budget for 2022-23. The decision will surely help people to improve their health by inculcating the habit of regular exercising in their lifestyle.
(With inputs from PTI)
