The Rajasthan government will also reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel like other states, announced state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday amid pressure from the opposition.

“When all states have reduced the prices, we would also have to reduce it," said Gehlot while addressing a public progarmme at a Jodhpur village.

"Our government will also provide relief to people by reducing VAT on petrol and diesel in the state," he added.

Holding the Centre responsible for high fuel prices, Gehlot said the Union government "looted" people by levying massive taxes on fuel.

"Now, they have provided a meagre relief," he said.

The CM also stated that the Rajasthan government has reduced VAT by about ₹3 per litre on petrol and ₹3.8 per litre on diesel since 29 January.

“Due to this, there is a loss of ₹2,800 crore in revenue," he said, adding that over 22% of the total revenue of Rajasthan comes from VAT on petrol and diesel.

This came hours after the CM urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further slash excise duty on fuel. The Centre had on 3 November cut the duty on petrol by ₹5 per litre and on diesel by ₹10 a litre.

Following this, the state government has been under pressure over the issue after several states, including Congress-ruled Punjab, cut down the price of petrol and diesel.

However, the CM had said on multiple instances earlier that if the Centre reduces excise duty, then VAT in the state will automatically reduce by ₹3.40 on petrol and ₹3.90 on diesel.

He said after 2016, the Centre has reduced the state share in excise duty on fuel and states do not get any share from additional or special excise duty charged by it.

"Increasing excise duty excessively first and then reducing it and simultaneously creating a competitive environment among states to reduce VAT is against the spirit of cooperative federalism," Gehlot said.

He said during the coronavirus lockdown, the Centre had increased the excise duty on petrol by ₹10 and on diesel by ₹13 per litre.

“The price of petrol increased by about ₹27 and that of diesel by about ₹25 in 221. Out of the excessively hiked additional excise duty, only some relief was given," he said.

As such, the reduction in excise duty by the Centre appears to be insufficient, he added.

Opposition attack

State BJP president Satish Poonia had targeted the CM over the issue, terming his statement a "nautanki" (drama).

"The Gehlot government, which charges the highest VAT on petrol and diesel and provides expensive electricity, ridicules the Centre for inflation. Leave this gimmick, please give relief to people of the state from inflation," Poonia tweeted.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore in a tweet said, "The chief minister of Congress-ruled Punjab is also taunting through advertisement about expensive petrol and diesel in Rajasthan."

"When 25 states of the country have reduced VAT, then why Rajasthan is not reducing VAT? Muster courage to reduce VAT and give relief to people," he said.

Rathore said Gehlot has repeatedly held the Centre responsible for the increase in fuel prices but "shied away from his responsibility by giving baseless and absurd arguments".

With inputs from agencies.

