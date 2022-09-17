This Indian state will bear the expenses of 1 lakh for foreign travel of MLAs

It is a known fact that politicians in India enjoy various perks than any other profession. Now, the Rajasthan government has come out with a new kind of rule wherein all MLAs and ex-MLAs can travel to any foreign land, while the state government will bear the expenses up to ₹1 lakh. However, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has kept a condition for foreign visits. It said that the MLAs (including former MLAs) will have to seek approval from the Speaker of the Assembly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}