This Indian state will bear the expenses of 1 lakh for foreign travel of MLAs

This Indian state will bear the expenses of ₹1 lakh for foreign travel of MLAs2 min read . 01:23 PM IST
- According to the state government, the MLAs (including former MLAs) will have to seek approval from the Speaker of the Assembly
It is a known fact that politicians in India enjoy various perks than any other profession. Now, the Rajasthan government has come out with a new kind of rule wherein all MLAs and ex-MLAs can travel to any foreign land, while the state government will bear the expenses up to ₹1 lakh. However, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has kept a condition for foreign visits. It said that the MLAs (including former MLAs) will have to seek approval from the Speaker of the Assembly.
The related amendment regarding this rule has been approved by the cabinet through circulation. Now amendments can be approved in the proceedings of the assembly.
Rajasthan's assembly session will begin on September 19.
Notably, Rajasthan MLAs are getting a monthly salary and constituency allowance of ₹1,10,000, according to a report by Live Hindustan, Livemint's sister publication. The national Hindi language daily added that if all types of allowances are merged then each MLA in Rajasthan is getting about ₹2,37,500 monthly.
The state government hiked the salary of MLAs in 2019.
In 2019, the salary of MLAs was increased from ₹25,000 to ₹40,000. At that time, the state government also increased constituency allowance.
Earlier, MLAs were getting ₹50,000 as constituency allowance, which was increased to ₹70,000, the report mentioned.
Additionally, the state MLAs are also getting ₹50,000 per month as rent allowance at present.
As per the Hindi Daily, Rajasthan is ahead of many states in the matter of giving salary allowances to MLAs. Rajasthan MLAs get more salary and allowances than states like Haryana, Goa, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Sikkim, Kerala, Gujarat, Oriya, Meghalaya.
On the other hand, states like Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra provide salary and allowances to MLAs more than Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, members of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will meet in Jaipur for organisation election on Saturday. Ajay Maken, state in-charge of Congress and Rajendra Kumpawat, co-in-charge of state organisation elections, will steer the meeting to be held at the state Congress headquarters in Jaipur.
Gehlot and state president Govind Singh Dotasra will also take part in it.
In the meeting, the proposal for the name of the national president will be passed and submitted to the party’s Central Election Authority.
