In a blow to the solar power projects of Adani Renewable Energy Park Rajasthan Ltd (AREPRL), the high court on Tuesday ordered to cancel the allotment of public utility land measuring 1,452 bigha near Pokhran in Jaisalmer to the Adani group-owned company.

AREPRL was allotted 6,115 bighas of land at the Nedan village near Pokhran in the Jaisalmer district in 2018 to set up a power plant.

The Rajasthan High Court's division bench, comprising Justices Sangeet Lodha and Rameshwar Vyas, also directed the state government to conduct survey of the land parcels allotted to AREPRL and Essel Surya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ld (ESUCRL) in three villages — Naden, Ugras and Nagnechinagar.

It also ordered to cancel the allotment on these lands also, if any part of it found to be allotted on public utilities.

The court gave these directions on a petition by Barkat Khan and 23 others objecting to the allotment of public utility land to the solar power companies by the state government.

The court further stated that the allotment of the land surrounding the lands of the petitioners, other khatedar tenants and the land of public utilities shall also be reviewed by the state government. This will be done to ensure that their rights are not infringed on account of land allotments to ESUCRL and AREPRL.

The court ordered that the land for approach road to the lands of khatedar tenants and the dhani of the inhabitants of the village shall be specifically set apart and entered in the revenue record for the said purpose.

With this, the court also ordered the entire exercise pursuant to this order shall be completed by the state government within six weeks from the date of receipt of certified copy of this order.

