The Rajasthan High Court on Friday granted interim relief against any action by the by the Speaker in a plea filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other congress rebels challenging the disqualification notices issued by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker disqualifying them as MLAs.

The division bench of Rajasthan High court comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta directed the speaker CP Joshi not to take any action against the rebel MLAs till 21 July, 5:30pm.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the Speaker, assured that no action will be taken and said that he will continue his arguments on Monday.

The hearing on Friday was adjourned and the case will be next heard at 10am on 20 July.

The speaker was expected to take up the matter at 5 pm on Friday and the legislators were supposed to give reply to the disqualification notice by 17 July.

Minutes before the speaker could take up the matter, the High court gave interim relief giving a breather of four days to the 19 MLAs from replying to disqualification notice and relief from any disciplinary action.

On 16 July, the petitioners had sought for the case to be heard by a two judge bench of the Rajasthan High court claiming it to be a constitution case. The court allowed this prayer and also allowed for an amended petition to be filed by the petitioners.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve appeared for the petitioners in the High Court.

The ruling congress party in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of their “anti party activities" It has been alleged that the MLAs deliberately absented themselves from the Congress legislature party meeting held on 13 and 14 July.

The petitioners have argued that the notice issued under the provisions of the constitution are bad in law and should be quashed. Further they have not been given sufficient time to give reply to the notice, said the petitioners.

As per the plea, the complaint dated 14 July, preferred by Mahesh Joshi in the capacity of the chief whip of Indian national congress in the Rajasthan legislative Assembly is on the face of it based upon assumption and surmises which have no factual ground to support the alleged apprehensions voiced in the complaint.

Further, the plea clarifies that none of the petitioners have expressed or indicated their will to give up the membership of INC.

An application for immediate stay of the notice had also been filed till the case is heard at length and notice is quashed as per the prayers of the petitioners.

The court has also asked the chief whip, who had filed the complaint before the Speaker, to respond to the dissidents's petition by Saturday, reports PTI.

On 14 July, the Congress party dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan Cabinet and also removed him from the post of party's state unit head. The move followed Pilot skipping a party meeting, the second in two days. The Congress had warned of action against those who skipped the meetings.

As per reports, if the rebel MLAs are disqualified, the majority mark will drop, making it easier for chief minister Ashok Gehlot to win a floor test. The majority mark in the 200-member assembly is 101. Gehlot has accused his former deputy of hobnobbing with the BJP to bring down his government. The BJP, with just 72 MLAs, has been gingerly watching the developments.

(PTI contributed to the story)

