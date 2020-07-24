Rajasthan HC orders status quo on disqualification notice to rebel Congress MLAs

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court on Friday ordered status quo on disqualification notices against Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress legislators. The order comes after the high court agreed to Pilot's plea to make Centre a party in the case.

Pilot moved the plea on the ground that the Tenth Schedule’s constitutional validity was under challenge and therefore the Centre was a necessary party to the case.

The high court deferred today's hearing since the Supreme Court is scheduled to take up the matter pertaining to jurisdiction and maintainability of the case on Monday.

Today's order comes as an interim relief to the dissident MLAs as it has barred assembly speaker CP Joshi from acting on the 14 July disqualification notice.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the high court order which had directed the Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against the 19 Congress MLAs. Joshi on Wednesday had moved the apex court against the high court directive.

On 21 July, the high court had reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Pilot and 18 other MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices till Friday. The HC had also directed the Speaker to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

On 14 July, the Congress party dropped Pilot from the Rajasthan Cabinet and also removed him from the post of party's state unit head. The move followed Pilot skipping a party meeting, the second in two days.

The ruling Congress in the state had sought the disqualification of the members on the ground of “anti-party activities".

The rebel MLAs have argued before the high court that the notice issued under the provisions of the Constitution are bad in law and should be quashed. Further, they claimed they have not been given sufficient time to reply to the notice.





