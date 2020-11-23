Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid, CM Ashok Ghelot tweets

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister, took to twitter to wish the state health minister Dr. Raghu Sharma a speedy recovery as he tests positive for Covid-19.

Wishing my ministerial colleague, Dr. Raghu Sharma ji speedy recovery from #COVID19. May he gets well soon. @RaghusharmaINC — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 23, 2020

On Sunday evening, the chief minister held an extensive meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. He issued directions to ensure availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds and adequate number of ventilators in hospitals throughout the state.

Holding an extensive meeting to review the #COVID19 situation across the state. Taking stock of the prevailing conditions & ongoing efforts to contain the virus. Our topmost priority is to save lives, provide adequate treatment & encourage ppl to strictly follow health protocols. pic.twitter.com/kLiP1BPaOo — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 22, 2020

"There is a possibility of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days due to the festive season and the onset of winter," the CM said, adding, "saving lives was the highest priority of the state government and so, there should be no shortage of resources in dealing with COVID-19."

Gehlot reviewed the arrangements being made for the treatment of the disease across the state and directed that there would be no shortage of oxygen supply in any hospital.

With the establishment of new oxygen plants, additional arrangements of cylinders should be made keeping in mind the future needs, the chief minister said in a statement.

