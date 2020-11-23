Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid, CM Ashok Ghelot tweets
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid, CM Ashok Ghelot tweets

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

The CM reviews Covid situation in the state on Sunday

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister, took to twitter to wish the state health minister Dr. Raghu Sharma a speedy recovery as he tests positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday evening, the chief minister held an extensive meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. He issued directions to ensure availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds and adequate number of ventilators in hospitals throughout the state.

"There is a possibility of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming days due to the festive season and the onset of winter," the CM said, adding, "saving lives was the highest priority of the state government and so, there should be no shortage of resources in dealing with COVID-19."

Gehlot reviewed the arrangements being made for the treatment of the disease across the state and directed that there would be no shortage of oxygen supply in any hospital.

With the establishment of new oxygen plants, additional arrangements of cylinders should be made keeping in mind the future needs, the chief minister said in a statement.

