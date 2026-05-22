Rajasthan heatwave horror: Two sisters, 5 and 8, die after getting trapped inside locked car

Amid an intense heatwave in Rajasthan, a tragic incident was reported from Alwar, where two young sisters allegedly died of suffocation after getting trapped inside a parked car while playing near their home, police said on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Tina and Laxmi, were aged eight and five years respectively.

According to police officials, the incident took place in Khudanpuri village under the jurisdiction of the Vaishali Nagar police station area.

Sisters Allegedly Entered Parked Vehicle While Playing Police said the two children were playing near a car service centre in the village when they reportedly entered a parked vehicle.

Investigators believe the girls accidentally locked themselves inside the car after climbing into it. Unable to open the doors and escape, the children remained trapped inside the vehicle.

Officials said family members became worried after the sisters remained missing for an unusually long time and started searching for them with the help of local residents.

The girls were eventually found unconscious inside the parked car.

“The children were immediately taken out but had already died due to suffocation,” officials said.

Probe Underway, Bodies Shifted To Mortuary Gurudutt Saini, Station House Officer of the area, said the bodies had been shifted to the district hospital mortuary.

He added that police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Authorities are also examining the circumstances under which the children got trapped inside the vehicle and how long they remained inside before being discovered.

CCTV Video Surfaces Online A CCTV clip linked to the incident has also surfaced online.

The footage purportedly shows the two sisters approaching the parked car, opening its door and climbing inside while playing.

Local media reports claimed the children remained trapped inside the vehicle for nearly 30 minutes before they were found.

Police, however, have not officially confirmed the exact duration for which the girls were inside the car.

Father Had Been Raising Daughters Alone According to police and family members, the children’s father, Ramesh, originally belongs to the Bedam area and had been living with his daughters in a rented house in Khudanpuri village.

Ramesh reportedly told police that his wife had died four years ago and he had been raising both daughters alone since then.

Relatives informed investigators that the two sisters were the only emotional support for their father.

The incident has triggered shock and grief in the local community, with residents gathering outside the family’s home after news of the deaths spread through the village.